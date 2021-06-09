Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 155,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 93,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 682.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

