Marcum Wealth LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

MUB opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

