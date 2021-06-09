Marcum Wealth LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

