Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $255,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The AES by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in The AES by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

