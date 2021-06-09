Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $386,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

