Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.