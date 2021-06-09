Mark S. Bartlett Purchases 20,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WSC opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

