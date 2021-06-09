MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 159.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 13.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 23.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 7.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 78,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $440.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,198,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

