MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00068353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00903836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.74 or 0.08904249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049270 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

