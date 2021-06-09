Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $174.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.45.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

