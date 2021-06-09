Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.93

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.93 and last traded at $137.97, with a volume of 1524522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,507,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

