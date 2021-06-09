Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.