Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.27, but opened at $50.89. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 199,046 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

