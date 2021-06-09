Maryland Capital Management Has $297,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $389.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

