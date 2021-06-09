Maryland Capital Management Invests $256,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Invitae by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 18,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $779,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,317 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

