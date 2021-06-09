Maryland Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.