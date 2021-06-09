Maryland Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

FN stock opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

