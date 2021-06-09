Maryland Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

