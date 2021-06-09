Maryland Capital Management Takes $113,000 Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

INSG stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

