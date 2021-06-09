Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $546,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

