Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

