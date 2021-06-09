MASQ Hits One Day Volume of $200,595.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $200,595.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MASQ has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00229174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00211460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.88 or 0.01310528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,139.16 or 1.00368321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,985,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars.

