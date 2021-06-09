MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $508.30 million-508.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.64 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.56. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $508.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

