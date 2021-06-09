McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.85

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 22600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

