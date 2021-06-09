McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.60. 1,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $411.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.