McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $134.30. 19,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

