McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.