McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 157,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960,508. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

