McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.60. 7,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,447. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

