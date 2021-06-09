MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist Sells 70,678 Shares

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

