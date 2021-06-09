MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.52% of MEDNAX worth $340,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in MEDNAX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MD opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $32.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

