Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Reaches $389,057.30

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $389,057.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00463137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,525,829 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

