Meme Price Hits $470.75 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $470.75 or 0.01297556 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and $1.55 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00475321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020078 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.