Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.74% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $80.25 and a 52 week high of $159.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.46.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.