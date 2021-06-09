Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,905 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.31. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

