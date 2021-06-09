Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 613,773 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2,665.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,773 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.63% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 113,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

PCY opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $28.86.

