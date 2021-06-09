Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 7,637 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $378.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

