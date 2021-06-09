Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 181,681 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.