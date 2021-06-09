Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.81.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

