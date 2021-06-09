Meta (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00069897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00953206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.33 or 0.09451592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.