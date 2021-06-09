Meta Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00899184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.11 or 0.08806543 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

