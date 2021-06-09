Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $221,667.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.88 or 0.07123302 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00167260 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,461,999 coins and its circulating supply is 78,461,902 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

