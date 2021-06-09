Method Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,898.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $33,898.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00905182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.81 or 0.08898395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049236 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,096,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

