Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.25 ($10.89).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.82.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

