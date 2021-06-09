MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.47

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 23015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

