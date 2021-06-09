MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 7,290,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,548. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33. MFA Financial has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

