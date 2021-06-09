M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $204,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.97. The stock had a trading volume of 167,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,632,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.96. The stock has a market cap of $581.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

