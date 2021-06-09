M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,826,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 202,445 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.92% of Euronav worth $101,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Euronav by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 12.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Euronav by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Euronav by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.38. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EURN. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

