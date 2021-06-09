M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 157,757 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,757 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $91,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 112.5% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.87. The company had a trading volume of 194,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,520. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.30. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

