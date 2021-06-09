M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 268,139 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,139 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $58,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 542,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,492,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

